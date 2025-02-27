TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

