TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $124.65. 1,531,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

