Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $20.92. Thryv shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 37,731 shares.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Thryv by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

