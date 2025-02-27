Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 3.9 %

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 230,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.21. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,085. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Theravance Biopharma

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.