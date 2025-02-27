Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GSIB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $37.80. 4,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806. The company has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $38.49.

Get Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF alerts:

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.