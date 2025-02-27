The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

