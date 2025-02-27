The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $80,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

