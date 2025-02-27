The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.86% of Sherwin-Williams worth $738,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price objective (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $359.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

