The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $186.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,713,745. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

