The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.030-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$865.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $816.2 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PNTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 263,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,519. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $877.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

