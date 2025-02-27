The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,640,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,572,811.65. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marygold Companies alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 42,149 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $72,496.28.

Marygold Companies Price Performance

MGLD opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

About Marygold Companies

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.