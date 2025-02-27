The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.11.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Up 6.2 %

WDAY opened at $271.09 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $298.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 32.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 702,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.