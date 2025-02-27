The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The GEO Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.880 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of GEO stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 4,090,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

