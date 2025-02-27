The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.45 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 122.40 ($1.55). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 122.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,680,260 shares.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 45.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West bought 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £329.44 ($417.81). 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.