Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Down 18% – Here’s Why

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shares traded down 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 35,142,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 34,408,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Down 18.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.50.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 305.12%.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

