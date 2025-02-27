TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.96. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 5,745,430 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Creative Planning purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 656,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 199,345 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 28.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $67,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.