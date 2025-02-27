Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 16,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Telstra Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3018 per share. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.