Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.950-14.350 EPS.
Teleflex Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $38.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,600. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $135.95 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Teleflex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Teleflex
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
