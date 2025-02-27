Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Teleflex updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.950-14.350 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $38.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,600. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $135.95 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.