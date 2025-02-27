TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. TEGNA updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 727,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,199. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.52.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

