Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 24th

NVIDIA, Alibaba Group, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, Venus Acquisition, and Super Micro Computer are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the research, development, and production of technology-related products or services. These companies typically operate in sectors such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet services, and while they often offer significant growth potential, they can also be subject to higher volatility due to rapid innovation and market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $133.79. 157,922,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,413,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.93. 58,531,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,044,430. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $308.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $12.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $671.48. 10,386,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,595,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.96. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.55. 27,087,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,758,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.88. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $403.98. 15,041,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,297,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.20 and a 200-day moving average of $423.04. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. 526,636,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Venus Acquisition has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.17.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.15. 58,883,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,466,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

