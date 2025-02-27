TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as high as C$3.68. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 5,700 shares traded.

TDb Split Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About TDb Split

(Get Free Report)

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDb Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDb Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.