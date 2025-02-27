TD Securities Upgrades Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to “Strong-Buy”

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.39.

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 75,910 shares of company stock worth $1,786,139 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

