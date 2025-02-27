TD Securities Upgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Strong-Buy

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GBNXF opened at $14.93 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

