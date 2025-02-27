Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 0.3 %

TSHA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 123,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,802. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

