Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,912,000 after purchasing an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 169.63%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

