TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. TaskUs updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TASK opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other TaskUs news, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,133,158.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Amaya sold 75,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,368,735.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,338 shares of company stock worth $2,548,902. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
