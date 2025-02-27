TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. TaskUs updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TASK opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other TaskUs news, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,133,158.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Amaya sold 75,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,368,735.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,338 shares of company stock worth $2,548,902. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

