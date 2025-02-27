Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives $247.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

TLN stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $258,448,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,984,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

