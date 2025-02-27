Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $902.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.