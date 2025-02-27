Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Up 9,800.0% in February

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 5,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,471. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

