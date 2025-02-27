Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.820-7.060 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $134.60. 180,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

