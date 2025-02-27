Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 407.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

