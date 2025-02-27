Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%.
Subsea 7 Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.60.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
