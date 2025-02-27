Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

