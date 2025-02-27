Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 659,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 510.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

