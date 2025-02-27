StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

