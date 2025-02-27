StockNews.com Downgrades Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) to Hold

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Yum China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. Yum China has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.