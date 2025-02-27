StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 12.61. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

