Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $23.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 75,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $278,698.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,429.30. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,745.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,157. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

