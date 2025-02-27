Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

Clorox Trading Down 2.5 %

Clorox stock opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

