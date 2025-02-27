Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Up 2% – Here’s Why

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.51. 33,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 29,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Steakholder Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.