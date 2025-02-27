Stanmore Resources Limited (SMR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on March 12th

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Stanmore Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24.

Stanmore Resources Company Profile

Stanmore Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds a portfolio of 2,000 square kilometers of prospective and granted exploration tenements throughout the Bowen and Surat Basins. The company was formerly known as Stanmore Coal Limited and changed its name to Stanmore Resources Limited in May 2021.

