Stanmore Resources Limited (SMR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on March 12th

Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Stanmore Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24.
Stanmore Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stanmore Resources
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Stocks Riding the Dominance of America’s Natural Gas Exports
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Stanmore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanmore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.