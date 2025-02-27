SRN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of WisdomTree worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 225,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 193,207 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 244,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,915,000. The trade was a 19.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.47. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

