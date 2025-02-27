SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

