SRN Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.76.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

