SRN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SRN Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,678 shares of company stock worth $8,799,822. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

