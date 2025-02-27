Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Scotiabank

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 386,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,169.60. This trade represents a 12.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,397.12. The trade was a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,006. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 46.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 307,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

