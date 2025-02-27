Sprott Inc. Invests $119,000 in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.32% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000.

PLTM stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

