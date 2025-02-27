Sprott Inc. Invests $100,000 in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MUX opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $381.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
