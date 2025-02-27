SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Insider Sells $62,169.04 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $62,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,023.07. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $54.14 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SWTX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

