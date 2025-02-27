SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Insider Sells $62,169.04 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $62,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,023.07. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $54.14 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.81.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on SWTX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
