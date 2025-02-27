Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

