Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 662.1% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Down 14.0 %
SPVNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,547. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
